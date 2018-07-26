Forester of the Week: Hunter Breault

With the Foresters clinging to a 1-0 lead over the Conejo Oaks, the right-hander from Oregon pitched 4⅓ perfect innings — no hits or walks and five strikeouts— to pick up his third win of the summer. In eight appearances for Santa Barbara, his earned run average is 0.00.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.