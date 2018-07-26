WEATHER »
Hunter Brault

Paul Wellman

Hunter Brault

Forester of the Week: Hunter Breault

University of Oregon Right-Hander Has Pitched Perfectly in Last Eight Appearances for S.B.

By (Contact)

With the Foresters clinging to a 1-0 lead over the Conejo Oaks, the right-hander from Oregon pitched 4⅓ perfect innings — no hits or walks and five strikeouts— to pick up his third win of the summer. In eight appearances for Santa Barbara, his earned run average is 0.00.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Top 10 Tips for Fixing State Street

Experts from across the country offer advice on improving Santa Barbara's main drag.

Trail Alliance Enters Hollister Ranch Lawsuit

A group of nonprofits have teamed up to legally scrutinize the public-access settlement.

Is High-Density Housing Project Too Big for the Neighborhood?

Son of ‘the Marc’ comes downtown; 52 apartments proposed for Anapamu Street.

Sonos Files to Issue IPO

The Santa Barbara tech company is offering more than $100 million in shares.

Judge Fast-Tracks Brent Fox to State Psychiatric Hospital

The mentally ill Santa Ynez resident was charged with assaulting officers.