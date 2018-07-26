Out of the Gate

Name: Erika Carlos

Title: Digital Editor

Erika, you’re new to the job, but you already have big plans for independent.com. What are they?

Whether through video, images, infographics, or other multimedia tools, there are many new and exciting ways that journalists can amplify their online articles, and I’m excited to help make storytelling on independent.com more immersive and visually compelling. I’m looking forward to being part of the team that’s overseeing the creation of a new, more dynamic website for the Independent, and I’m using the site’s projected launch date this fall as an opportunity to revamp many of our digital strategies. In the meantime, please pardon the digital dust.