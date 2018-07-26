Sonos Files to Issue IPO

Wireless-speaker maker Sonos filed earlier this month to issue an initial public offering of about $100 million worth of shares, a value that depends on where the stock price finally falls ​— ​currently between $17 and $19 a share, according to various media reports. Existing shareholders are putting up about 8 million shares, the proceeds of which go to them, not the company, with an estimated 14 million shares to be sold in total.