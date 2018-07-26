Vendor Bender

I live on the Eastside of Santa Barbara. Each day, we have multiple food or snack carts deposited by van into the area. The vendors push the carts along the street, constantly honking hand-held horns. This can be audible for 15 or so minutes at a time. Are these vendors even appropriately licensed, and if so, can’t they exercise some restraint in their persistent honking?
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.