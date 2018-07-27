WEATHER »

374 Californians Chose End-of-Life Option in 2017

Majority Suffered from Cancers

By (Contact)

For adults with a terminal disease, since 2016 California has made aid-in-dying medication legal. Issued in June, an annual report, required in the End of Life Option Act, outlined the 374 people who made use of the law in 2017. Most were between the ages of 60 and 89, white, female (50.8 percent), and in hospice or on palliative care, and most had some college education as well as Medicare. The majority suffered from cancers (68.5 percent) of the lung, breast, head and neck, pancreas, or prostate. Ten percent had ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) or Parkinson’s, 8 percent were dying of cardiovascular disease, and 4-5 percent had respiratory, cerebrovascular, or other underlying diseases. To protect patient privacy, information by county was not available.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Carpinteria to Hold Sea Level Rise Workshop

Community will discuss strategies to adapt on Tuesday, July 31.

374 Californians Chose End-of-Life Option in 2017

The majority suffered from some form of cancer.

Health Community Pantry Provides Ongoing Resources on Westside

Santa Barbara's densely populated Westside neighborhoods have been mostly underserved.

Escuelita Offers Free Westside Kids Camp

The program is run by El Centro volunteers and teen interns.

Friday Foresters’ Game Cancelled

Thursday game at Pershing Park still on.