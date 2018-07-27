WEATHER »

Carpinteria to Hold Sea Level Rise Workshop

Carpinteria is convening a sea level rise workshop to discuss the effects of a 5-foot rise in the ocean surface by 2100. Recent projections give a range of a 2- to 10-foot rise, but any and all of them will affect beaches, homes, downtown commerce, and the railroad. Bluffs could erode 360-460 feet. Police, fire, medical facilities, and municipal water wells are out of the danger zone, at least through 2100.

According to the Coastal Vulnerability draft report, 223.6 acres worth of residential, commercial, industrial, open space, and public structures or parcels could suffer from the large waves generated by storms. Erosion alone could cost $439 million in property losses, and a single severe storm as much as $219 million in flood damage. Monthly high tides could expose properties to $651 million in damage. The report suggests pressure will be high to armor the shore to preserve the 1.4 miles of railroad along the bluffs. Coastal flooding north of the salt marsh and in the downtown area could also affect rail transport.

The public workshop takes place Tuesday, July 31, 4:30-6:30 p.m., at the Children’s Project Auditorium (5201 Eighth St.). The Sea Level Rise study, part of the city’s General Plan update, is available at carpinteria.ca.us/communitydev/GeneralPlanUpdate.shtml. To RSVP for the workshop, contact Julia Pujo at julia.pujo@woodplc.com or (805) 962-0992.

