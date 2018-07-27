WEATHER »
Duke is a big softie! This four year old neutered male is all about getting attention from his best human friends… and by best human friends we mean any human he meets. He is extremely food motivated. He loves to learn and is really smart. He knows how to sit and lay down on command and learning more tricks would be super easy for him. He loves toys -maybe a little too much- so he has to stick to toys he can’t chew up. He is great with every person he meets. Even though he’s a big guy, kids can walk him with no problems because he’s very obedient and just wants to do the right thing. Everything he gets to do is his favorite thing! Did we mention that when he trots he holds his head high and extends his little legs out like he’s a show pony strutting his stuff in the ring? He’s got style, that’s for sure.

Come by and visit Duke between 10am and 4:30pm Monday through Saturday! If you can’t come and personally introduce yourself to Duke, go ahead and contact us at 805-964-4777between 10 am and 5 pm Monday - Saturday or email us at erica@sbhumanesociety.org.

