Intimidation?

ERG Resources is one of three oil companies seeking permits to drill several hundred new oil wells through our drinking and ag water aquifer in Cat Canyon, here in northern Santa Barbara County. Keeping this water uncontaminated is absolutely essential for the health of our people, our home values, and the economy.

Yesterday we drove through the area, a few miles from my home in Los Alamos. Soon we found three trucks of ERG employees following us. When we stopped, they stopped. They took our pictures and our license plate numbers. We were told, “It’s for your safety.”

These three oil company trucks continued to tail us for more than a mile. We never left the public road or strayed from public land. Why did they feel the need to try to intimidate us?