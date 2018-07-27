Make Myself at Home: Vista Constantia on San Marcos Pass

Address: 1747 San Marcos Pass Road Status: On the market Price: $7,950,000 Just one week back home after a big family vacation to England and Wales, I was invited up into the Santa Barbara foothills to visit a very special estate. With jet lag still confusing my body clock and visions of the idyllic Welsh countryside’s historic stone dwellings lingering in my daydreams, little did I know that the quick trip up San Marcos Pass Road would be an introduction to a castle of a different kind, the perfect bridge between vacation and reality. The residence at 1747 San Marcos Pass Road is only five minutes from La Cumbre Plaza, up Highway 154 and around the first bend, immediately past the sign announcing the entrance to Los Padres National Forest. A small private road leads to an enclave of five houses. They aren’t related but for sharing this road, which offers breathtaking views of the foothills, open space, the city spread out below, and the glittering ocean beyond. The brief drive includes a view of trails and pathways that I later learn are part of the 160 acres that make up this property known as Vista Constantia. The land, part of which is currently planted in avocados and coffee, is part of what makes this estate so special. David Palermo Photos

As we get closer, the house itself literally rises into view, sitting above us on a small knoll surrounded by native terraced gardens in the front and the gorgeous backdrop of the foothills behind and all around.

The home has a long, low Mediterranean silhouette, composed of arches and columns under a tiled roof and surrounded by nature. A wide, curving staircase leads up to the house itself. As the impressive mullioned double doorway comes into full view, the gurgling of a small fountain welcomes us to this contemporary oasis.

Walking into the house itself, I’m immediately struck by the vast, airy feeling of calm that pervades the residence. Twenty-foot ceilings, concrete flooring, and super-spacious rooms combine for a serene, contemporary ambience. An entry foyer leads to two en suite bedrooms on the right or to the great room on the left: a living and dining room combo that leads into the kitchen.

The bedrooms are large and self-contained. One of the full bathrooms features a shower and the other a bathtub. Both rooms have French doors that lead out onto a spacious covered patio.

Heading back through the foyer, I take a second look at the interior doors. Both a full laundry room and a half bath off the entry room sit behind custom doors of a dark-colored wood that I learn is called wenge. As I move through into the other rooms, I notice that wenge is used extensively in the kitchen as well, with a lovely, detailed grain on the dark wood adding striking, rich details.

David Palermo Photos