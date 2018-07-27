WEATHER »
By Richard Schloss

Courtesy Photo

By Richard Schloss

‘Viva Santa Barbara’ at Santa Barbara Fine Art

New Gallery Exhibit Inspired by Old Spanish Days

By (Contact)

Fiesta offers folks a chance to celebrate the Spanish and Mexican influences in our town — including flamenco dancing, ethnic food and drink, history, and horses. The weeklong event is also a good time to celebrate the beauty of the landscape and architecture that make Santa Barbara such a beautiful place to live.

On 1st Thursday (August 2), the newly opened gallery Santa Barbara Fine Art is offering an artistic look at the town and culture. “[The show] is in the spirit of Old Spanish Days, and we will have paintings of Santa Barbara and surrounding areas as seen through local artists’ eyes and in their work,” said Julie Schloss, who owns the gallery with her husband, Richard Schloss, a well-known plein air artist. Called Viva Santa Barbara, the show features Richard Schloss, Marsha McDonald, John Wullbrandt, Arturo Tello, Michael Enriquez, Heather Gordon, and Carrie Givens.

Pop in to the gallery for a peek at fine-art representations of Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara Fine Art is located at 1324 State Street. Call 845-4270.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Carpinteria to Hold Sea Level Rise Workshop

Community will discuss strategies to adapt on Tuesday, July 31.

374 Californians Chose End-of-Life Option in 2017

The majority suffered from some form of cancer.

Health Community Pantry Provides Ongoing Resources on Westside

Santa Barbara's densely populated Westside neighborhoods have been mostly underserved.

Escuelita Offers Free Westside Kids Camp

The program is run by El Centro volunteers and teen interns.

Friday Foresters’ Game Cancelled

Thursday game at Pershing Park still on.