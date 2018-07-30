Bite the Bullet … Train

The golden years of the middle-class Northern California suburb was created without the deterrent of congested commuter traffic gridlock. In those days your dad could drive his Ford Fairlane and be at his job in the city — in all of 20 minutes. Today that same route can take mom or dad up to two hours of driving time. Building the bullet train will create jobs and provide access to potential areas for the development of healthy, affordable housing. It’s an obscene violation on all Californians to allow any child and family move into an affordable-housing box built on a freeway off-ramp. Children need clean air to breathe, backyards to play in, and the songs of birds to soothe their way.