‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ Offers More of the Same

Taking place five years after the original film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again brings us back to the island of Kalokairi for round two of the ABBA inspired musical. Directed by Ol Parker (Now is Good), the film gathered most of the original cast for its continuation story, plus Lily James (Baby Driver) as young Donna and Cher in a small role. The sequel tells its story through a combination of present day characters and their past younger counterparts, showing young Donna’s journey on Kalokairi before the birth of her daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) and, in the present, Sophie’s attempt to rebuild her mother’s hotel on the island. At times characters and events filter in and out of the story for the novelty of relating to the music. While this added some a-ha! moments, it often felt jolting and distracted a little bit from the story. Still, while Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again maintained the silly, happy style of the original movie, it’s probably most enjoyable for diehard Mamma Mia! and ABBA fans.