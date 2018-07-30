WEATHER »
<em>Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again</em>

Universal Pictures

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ Offers More of the Same

Sequel Maintains Silly, Happy Style of Original

By

Taking place five years after the original film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again brings us back to the island of Kalokairi for round two of the ABBA inspired musical. Directed by Ol Parker (Now is Good), the film gathered most of the original cast for its continuation story, plus Lily James (Baby Driver) as young Donna and Cher in a small role. The sequel tells its story through a combination of present day characters and their past younger counterparts, showing young Donna’s journey on Kalokairi before the birth of her daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) and, in the present, Sophie’s attempt to rebuild her mother’s hotel on the island. At times characters and events filter in and out of the story for the novelty of relating to the music. While this added some a-ha! moments, it often felt jolting and distracted a little bit from the story. Still, while Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again maintained the silly, happy style of the original movie, it’s probably most enjoyable for diehard Mamma Mia! and ABBA fans.

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Carpinteria to Hold Sea Level Rise Workshop

Community will discuss strategies to adapt on Tuesday, July 31.

374 Californians Chose End-of-Life Option in 2017

The majority suffered from some form of cancer.

Health Community Pantry Provides Ongoing Resources on Westside

Santa Barbara's densely populated Westside neighborhoods have been mostly underserved.

Escuelita Offers Free Westside Kids Camp

The program is run by El Centro volunteers and teen interns.

Friday Foresters’ Game Cancelled

Thursday game at Pershing Park still on.