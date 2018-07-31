Department of Commerce Seeks Public Comment on 2020 Census

The U.S. Department of Commerce is inviting the public to comment on its decision to include a citizenship question in the 2020 Census. Opponents of the idea contend that a citizenship question could deter thousands of California residents from returning the census and would consequently put billions of federal funding at risk, as well as proper congressional representation. Comments can be submitted here. Deadline to submit is Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 at 11:59pm EST.