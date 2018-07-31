WEATHER »

Department of Commerce Seeks Public Comment on 2020 Census

Should Census Include Citizenship Question?

By (Contact)

The U.S. Department of Commerce is inviting the public to comment on its decision to include a citizenship question in the 2020 Census. Opponents of the idea contend that a citizenship question could deter thousands of California residents from returning the census and would consequently put billions of federal funding at risk, as well as proper congressional representation. Comments can be submitted here. Deadline to submit is Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 at 11:59pm EST.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Department of Commerce Seeks Public Comment on 2020 Census

Should the census ask about a respondent's citizenship?

Carpinteria to Hold Sea Level Rise Workshop

Community will discuss strategies to adapt on Tuesday, July 31.

374 Californians Chose End-of-Life Option in 2017

The majority suffered from some form of cancer.

Health Community Pantry Provides Ongoing Resources on Westside

Santa Barbara's densely populated Westside neighborhoods have been mostly underserved.

Escuelita Offers Free Westside Kids Camp

The program is run by El Centro volunteers and teen interns.