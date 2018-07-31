More Human Remains Wash Up in Isla Vista

The County Coroner’s Bureau continues to investigate decomposed human remains discovered last week on the Isla Vista shoreline. On 7/24, emergency responders retrieved an adult-sized torso and head off Camino Pescadero Park; two days later, a femur, fibula, and tibia washed up near Campus Point. Preliminary comparisons of dental records indicated that “the decedent does not appear to be the missing 17-year-old [Jack Cantin] from the 1/9 Debris Flow,” according to the Sheriff’s Office, which is working with the Department of Justice to compare DNA evidence with regional missing-persons cases.

