Would you like to learn to draw like the masters? Well, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s program Sketching in the Galleries can’t promise that, but you will learn how to draw from original artworks. Guided by respected area artist Dane Goodman, who works in myriad media, folks will get tips on how to freehand a picture of the artwork in front of them. The event is Thursday, August 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m., and has space for 10 people. All materials will be provided. Meet at “Sunday Papers” (1975) in the exhibition Summer Nocturne: Works on Paper from the 1970s. The program is free. To reserve your spot, call Luna Vallejo-Howard at 884-6457 or email her at lvallejo-howard@sbma.net.