Space-Saving Scooters

Regarding Bird and Lime scooters, has anyone been to Denver in the last 30 years and seen how the 16th Street Mall revolutionized the downtown? I worked construction on it, and it’s holding its own. Homeless problems yes, but I think that’s an almost intractable problem, short of a basic guaranteed income. We have to think big on this; the way people are getting around in congested cities is rapidly changing.
