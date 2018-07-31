WEATHER »

Space-Saving Scooters

By

Regarding Bird and Lime scooters, has anyone been to Denver in the last 30 years and seen how the 16th Street Mall revolutionized the downtown? I worked construction on it, and it’s holding its own. Homeless problems yes, but I think that’s an almost intractable problem, short of a basic guaranteed income. We have to think big on this; the way people are getting around in congested cities is rapidly changing.

