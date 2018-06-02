Criticism? or Critical?

Sheriff Bill Brown has been criticized by his opponents for spending too much time and energy in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., instead of staying in Santa Barbara to run the Sheriff’s Office. I would like to offer a different perspective.

I recently retired from the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office after a 31-year career. For the last several years, I had the privilege of serving as vice-president, then the president, of the Peace Officers Research Association of California, the largest law enforcement organization in California. During that time, I worked closely with Sheriff Brown, who served as president of California State Sheriffs’ Association during the 2017-2018 term. Sheriff Brown was always willing to listen to and consider our perspective on key issues.

The record is clear that Sheriff Brown has been very effective in representing both the law enforcement profession and Santa Barbara County. Sheriff Brown, a moderate Republican, has secured the endorsements of California’s top three elected officials, all who happen to be Democrats: Governor Jerry Brown, Senator Dianne Feinstein, and Senator Kamala Harris. As a result of his widespread relationships, Sheriff Brown has secured or helped secure many resources for Santa Barbara County, including $80 million in state funds for the North County Jail and extraordinary emergency assistance during the recent disasters. In fact, Sheriff Brown spoke directly with Governor Brown and his staff to emphasize the importance of additional funds for that disaster.

Sheriff Bill Brown has clearly used his position wisely and for the benefit of the people of Santa Barbara County and their Sheriff’s Office. He is a seasoned, proven and ethical leader who deserves to be reelected on June 5.