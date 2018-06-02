I’m asking liberal mothers and fathers if they approve of the astonishing comments being made by supported women like Samantha Bee? Do you accept this person calling the daughter of our president a feckless c!@#? Were your children anywhere around and what did you say to them? Is there no end to the hatred, lying, filth coming from the Dems and the likes of Kathy Griffin, Michael Moore, or Maxine Waters? Not even linking Schumer, Pelosi, Booker, etc. to such vile hate, when have we come to a place in this country where this can be accepted and encouraged?

I do not support Trump as a man, even though our country is about 100 percent better in a year and a half than what Obama did to destroy it. How can we accept this behavior from liberals who have so divided this country, created such hate and racism?

Conservatives disagreed with Obama and the Dems, as is part of the political system, yet the vicious, maniacal, destructive behavior of liberals today has never been experienced in our country. The hatred, anger, vicious lies are exactly what propelled Nazi Germany to nearly destroying a people, violating all human rights, and demanding adherence to a philosophy of hate, division, and destruction. Liberals are violating the Constitution, demand free thinking as long as it is exactly what they believe, denying free speech, promoting racist divisions, and driving this country to revolution.

Roseann Barr is a vile example of what this division has created. The election of Trump is a result of the revulsion of clear-thinking Americans to the breakdown of the family, the destruction of values and the rule of law, the permissive, progressive forces, the attack of religion and faith, truth, and civility this country has suffered.

Is there no end to what liberals will do and say?

I cry for our country.