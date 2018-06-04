WEATHER »

All Beach Access

By

The upcoming “deal” with Hollister Ranch Home Owners Association allowing limited access to the public beaches is baloney. Beaches are public up to the high tide mark. All the beaches in California, with the exception of military bases are public. Even the beach below San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant is open to the public.

The settlement would allow access only by sea to less than one mile of the 8 1/2 miles of beaches below Hollister Ranch. Only surfboards, paddle boards, kayaks, or soft-bottomed boats would be allow to land on the beach.

The settlement was signed by the California Coastal Conservancy, the state Coastal Commission, and the Hollister Ranch Owners Association. The Hollister Ranch Owners Association is challenging the California’s landmark Coastal Act, which allows the public access to beaches. Our public beaches are for all of us, not just those fortunate enough to live on Hollister Ranch.

Thankfully, in granting preliminary approval, Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Colleen Sterne asked that the terms of the settlement be made know to the public. We must let her know that this is unacceptable. Executive director of the Coastal Commission, Jack Ainsworth, said he is looking to public feedback.

Please, let’s all let Judge Colleen Sterne, the Coastal Commission’s Jack Ainsworth, and the California State Coastal Conservancy, know we think the giving up of public beaches is unconscionable.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Goleta to Consider Raising Council Compensation

Raise would go to voters on November ballot.

Research Reveals Low Rate of College Attendance Among Latinos in Santa Barbara

Parent group wants high school graduation requirement aligned with college-prep coursework.

Santa Barbara’s Sears Store Spared

Parent company to shutter 100 more locations.

Ethnic Studies Now Coalition Hosts Block Party

Proponents are rallying to make coursework in ethnic studies a requirement for high school graduation.

Judge Seals Documents in Principal’s Lawsuit Against School District

San Marcos High School Principal Ed Behrens is suing for his job back in the fallout of ...