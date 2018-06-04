Multiple Armed Suspects Rob Trader Joe’s on Milpas

Santa Barbara police are investigating the armed robbery of the Trader Joe’s grocery store on lower Milpas Street. At 10:29 p.m. Sunday night, multiple suspects entered the store and held employees at gunpoint as they snatched up an undisclosed amount of cash from the registers, said police spokesperson Sgt. Riley Harwood. The suspects then fled in a car.

Citing the active investigation, Harwood said he was unable to provide additional details on the incident, including how many suspects were involved. He did say, however, that police are working to determine if the robbery was related to other Southern California robberies. In recent months, at least seven Trader Joe’s hold-ups have been reported in the Los Angeles area. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.