WEATHER »
Trader Joe's on Milpas Street

Courtesy Photo

Trader Joe's on Milpas Street

Multiple Armed Suspects Rob Trader Joe’s on Milpas

By (Contact)

Santa Barbara police are investigating the armed robbery of the Trader Joe’s grocery store on lower Milpas Street. At 10:29 p.m. Sunday night, multiple suspects entered the store and held employees at gunpoint as they snatched up an undisclosed amount of cash from the registers, said police spokesperson Sgt. Riley Harwood. The suspects then fled in a car.

Citing the active investigation, Harwood said he was unable to provide additional details on the incident, including how many suspects were involved. He did say, however, that police are working to determine if the robbery was related to other Southern California robberies. In recent months, at least seven Trader Joe’s hold-ups have been reported in the Los Angeles area. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Multiple Armed Suspects Rob Trader Joe’s on Milpas

Police investigating possible connection to other SoCal robberies.

Repeat Child Porn Offender Sentenced to 20 Years

Christopher Coates was previously jailed in 2015 and was out on parole.

Woman Wanted on Charges of Check Forgery, Elder Abuse

Deanna Lynne Ramirez, 55, wrote bad checks at Home Improvement Center.

Goleta to Consider Raising Council Compensation

Raise would go to voters on November ballot.

Research Reveals Low Rate of College Attendance Among Latinos in Santa Barbara

Parent group wants high school graduation requirement aligned with college-prep coursework.