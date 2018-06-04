Repeat Child Porn Offender Sentenced to 20 Years

A Carpinteria man jailed in 2015 for a slew of child pornography charges was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday. Law enforcement conducted a parole search of the home of Christopher Robin Coates, 43, in July and recovered digital devices containing over 1,000 images and 128 videos of child pornography. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, county court records show that Coates had prior convictions for child pornography possession and sexual assault of a disabled person.
