Woman Wanted on Charges of Check Forgery, Elder Abuse

Santa Barbara police are on the lookout for Deanna Lynne Ramirez, 55, after she allegedly committed check forgery and identity theft at the Home Improvement Center on March 3 and April 2. Ramirez is also wanted on felony charges of elder abuse. Anyone with knowledge of Ramirez’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.
