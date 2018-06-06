Live Election Results: Santa Barbara Votes in California’s 2018 Primary

[Update: 11:45 p.m.] With 100% of precincts reporting across the county, Sheriff Bill Brown has won re-election. Measure T has passed with nearly 76% voting “Yes,” and Betsy Schaffer has won the race for auditor-controller. Find the final results in these and other local races below.

Ballots in California’s statewide races continue to be counted. Find the latest results in those contests here.

[Update: 11:23 p.m.] Across the county, 80% of precincts have tallied their votes and given that sum, we’re expecting Bill Brown to be re-elected as sheriff-coroner, Betsy Shaffer to become the county’s auditor-controller, and an overwhelming “Yes” on Measure T. With 64% of precincts reporting in the race for the state’s 37th District, Monique Limón will likely maintain her lead with more than 83% of the vote. The three-way showdown for the U.S. House of Representatives’ 24th Congressional District will likely narrow to a November face-off between Salud Carbajal and Justin Fareed with 67% of precincts reporting their numbers.

[Update: 10:50 p.m.] With vote-by-mail ballots counted and all District 3 precincts reporting, Oscar Gutierrez has bested Michael Vidal, Elizabeth Hunter, and Kenneth Rivas with 52.9% of the vote. Nearly 62% of county precincts have reported, leaving more ballots to be counted in the races for sheriff, auditor-controller, and Measure T. In Isla Vista, Measure R has passed by a landslide with over 82% of I.V. residents voting for the measure.

[Update: 9:26 p.m.] With county vote-by-mail ballots counted and results announced, we’re waiting for individual precincts to begin reporting their numbers. Click here to refresh this page and view the latest results.

[Update: 8:44 p.m.] We’re expecting county results at any minute. The first rounds of results are coming in from the Secretary of State’s office and can be found below.

City of Santa Barbara District 3

FINAL: As of 10:30 p.m., 5 out of 5 (100%) of precincts reporting and 639 vote-by-mail ballots counted

Oscar Gutierrez: 538, 52.90%

Michael Vidal: 369, 36.28

Elizabeth Hunter: 67, 6.59%

Kenneth Rivas: 37, 3.64%

Santa Barbara County Sheriff-Coroner

FINAL: As of 11:35 p.m., 196 out of 196 (100%) precincts reporting and 35,159 vote-by-mail ballots counted

Bill Brown: 28405, 54.01%

Brian Olmstead: 16626, 31.61%

Eddie Hsueh: 7465, 14.19%

Santa Barbara County Auditor-Controller

FINAL: As of 11:35 p.m., 196 out of 196 (100%) precincts reporting and 32,520 vote-by-mail ballots counted

Betsy Schaffer: 27883, 57.34%

Jennifer Christensen: 20577, 42.31%

Measure T, Cannabis Tax

FINAL: As of 11:35 p.m., 196 out of 196 (100%) precincts reporting and 35,946 vote-by-mail ballots counted

Yes: 41095, 75.73%

No: 13170, 24.27%

Measure R, Isla Vista Community Services District Tax

FINAL: As of 10:30 p.m., 10 out of 10 (100%) of precincts reporting and 142 vote-by-mail ballots counted

Yes: 638, 82.75%

No: 133, 17.25%

State Assembly 37th District

94.9% ( 353 of 372 ) precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 11:49 p.m.



S. Monique Limón (Dem) 41,502, 83.3%

David L. Norrdin (Dem) 4,931, 9.9%

Sofia Collin (Dem) 3,382, 6.8%

U.S. Representative, 24th Congressional District

77.3% ( 283 of 366 ) precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 11:49 p.m.

Salud Carbajal (Dem) 53,653, 53%

Justin Fareed (Rep) 37,192, 36.7%

Michael Erin Woody (Rep) 10,473, 10.3%

United States Senate

29.6% ( 6,361 of 21,487 ) precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 11:00 p.m. (top 5 vote-getters listed)

Dianne Feinstein (Dem) 1,008,939, 43.4%

Kevin De Leon (Dem) 233,627 10%

James P Bradley (Rep) 224,649 9.7%

Arun K. Bhumitra (Rep) 124,430 5.4%

Paul A Taylor (Rep) 120,653 5.2%

Governor of California

27.1% (5,832 of 21,487) precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 10:50 p.m. (top 5 vote-getters listed)



Gavin Newsom (D) 800,047, 33.8%

John H. Cox (R) 627,729, 26.6%

Antonio Villaraigosa (D) 275,820, 11.7%

Travis Allen (R) 260,724, 11%

John Chiang (D) 201,156, 8.5%

State Attorney General

29.0% ( 6,241 of 21,487 ) precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 10:53 p.m.

Xavier Becerra (Dem) 1,008,517, 43.9%

Steven C Bailey (Rep) 615,927, 26.8%

Eric Early (Rep) 358,211, 15.6%

Dave Jones (Dem) 312,448, 13.6%



Proposition 68: Parks and Water Protection Bond

( 29.6% ) 6,361 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Yes: 1,264,676, 54.6%

No: 1,052,843, 45.4%

Proposition 69: Locks Gas-Tax Increases into Transportation Projects

( 29.6% ) 6,361 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Yes: 1,899,565 , 81.6%

No: 429,726, 18.4%

Proposition 70: Cap-and-Trade Spending Restrictions

( 29.6% ) 6,361 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

No: 870,875, 38.9%

Yes: 1,365,564, 61.1%

Proposition 71: Extends Date New Ballot Initiatives Take Effect by Six Weeks

( 29.6% ) 6,361 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Yes: 1,745,371, 77.4%

No: 510,471, 22.6%

Proposition 72: Exempts Rainwater-Capture Systems from Property Taxes

( 29.6% ) 6,361 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Yes: 1,910,838, 83.5%

No: 377,892, 16.5%