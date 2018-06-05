Live Election Results: Santa Barbara Votes in California’s 2018 Primary

[Update: 9:26 p.m.] With county vote-by-mail ballots counted and results announced, we’re waiting for individual precincts to begin reporting their numbers. Click here to refresh this page and view the latest results.
[Update: 8:44 p.m.] We’re expecting county results at any minute. The first rounds of results are coming in from the Secretary of State’s office and can be found below.
City of Santa Barbara District 3
As of 9:05 p.m., 639 vote-by-mail ballots counted
Oscar Gutierrez: 316, 49.45%
Michael Vidal: 246, 38.50%
Elizabeth Hunter: 42, 6.57%
Kenneth Rivas: 29, 4.54%
Santa Barbara County Sheriff-Coroner
As of 9:05 p.m., 35,159 vote-by-mail ballots counted
Bill Brown: 19699, 55.89%
Brian Olmstead: 10980, 31.15%
Eddie Hsueh:4507, 12.79%
Santa Barbara County Auditor-Controller
As of 9:05 p.m., 32,520 vote-by-mail ballots counted
Betsy Schaffer: 18735, 57.45%
Jennifer Christensen: 13755, 42.18%
Measure T, Cannabis Tax
As of 9:05 p.m., 35,946 vote-by-mail ballots counted
Yes: 27593, 76.53%
No: 8461, 23.47%
Measure R, Isla Vista Community Services District Tax
As of 9:05 p.m., 142 vote-by-mail ballots counted
Yes: 80, 56.34%
No: 62, 43.66%
Governor of California
9.0% ( 1,930 of 21,487 ) precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:59 p.m. (top 5 vote-getters listed)
Gavin Newsom (D) 475,726, 33.9%
John H. Cox (R) 381,297, 27.2%
Antonio Villaraigosa (D) 163,801, 11.7%
Travis Allen (R) 147,306, 10.5%
John Chiang (D) 124,153, 8.9%
State Assembly 37th District: Monique Limón
June 5, 2018, 8:25 p.m., 2.1% (0 of 372) precincts reporting
S. Monique Limón (Dem) 15,265, 86.9%
David L. Norrdin (Dem) 1,265, 7.2%
Sofia Collin (Dem) 1,041, 5.9%
State Attorney General
June 5, 2018, 8:17 p.m., 2.1% (457 of 21,487) precincts reporting
Xavier Becerra (Dem) 105,358, 45.3%
Steven C Bailey (Rep) 64,733, 27.8%
Eric Early (Rep) 35,087, 15.1%
Dave Jones (Dem) 27,472, 11.8%
U.S. Representative, 24th Congressional District
5.7% ( 21 of 366 ) precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:59 p.m.
Salud Carbajal (Dem) 19,984, 52.8%
Justin Fareed (Rep) 14,441, 38.2%
Michael Erin Woody (Rep) 3,425, 9.0%
United States Senate
13.2% ( 2,830 of 21,487 ) precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 9:04 p.m. (top 5 vote-getters listed)
Dianne Feinstein (Dem) 660,093, 43.7%
James P Bradley (Rep) 154,302 10.2%
Kevin De Leon (Dem) 144,331 9.5%
Arun K. Bhumitra (Rep) 83,702 5.5%
Paul A Taylor (Rep) 77,837 5.1%
Proposition 68: Parks and Water Protection Bond
(4.5%) 959 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:34 p.m.
Yes: 337,012, 51.8%
No: 313,040, 48.2%
Proposition 69: Locks Gas-Tax Increases into Transportation Projects
(4.5%) 959 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:34 p.m.
Yes: 538,204, 81.9%
No: 118,598, 18.1%
Proposition 70: Cap-and-Trade Spending Restrictions
(4.5%) 959 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:34 p.m.
No: 255,149, 40.4%
Yes: 376,710, 59.6%
Proposition 71: Extends Date New Ballot Initiatives Take Effect by Six Weeks
(4.5%) 959 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:34 p.m.
Yes: 495,667, 77.8%
No: 141,358, 22.2%
Proposition 72: Exempts Rainwater-Capture Systems from Property Taxes
(4.5%) 959 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:34 p.m.
Yes: 538,908, 83.9%
No: 103,724, 16.1%