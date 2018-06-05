Live Election Results: Santa Barbara Votes in California’s 2018 Primary

[Update: 9:26 p.m.] With county vote-by-mail ballots counted and results announced, we’re waiting for individual precincts to begin reporting their numbers. Click here to refresh this page and view the latest results.

[Update: 8:44 p.m.] We’re expecting county results at any minute. The first rounds of results are coming in from the Secretary of State’s office and can be found below.

City of Santa Barbara District 3

As of 9:05 p.m., 639 vote-by-mail ballots counted

Oscar Gutierrez: 316, 49.45%

Michael Vidal: 246, 38.50%

Elizabeth Hunter: 42, 6.57%

Kenneth Rivas: 29, 4.54%

Santa Barbara County Sheriff-Coroner

As of 9:05 p.m., 35,159 vote-by-mail ballots counted

Bill Brown: 19699, 55.89%

Brian Olmstead: 10980, 31.15%

Eddie Hsueh:4507, 12.79%

Santa Barbara County Auditor-Controller

As of 9:05 p.m., 32,520 vote-by-mail ballots counted

Betsy Schaffer: 18735, 57.45%

Jennifer Christensen: 13755, 42.18%

Measure T, Cannabis Tax

As of 9:05 p.m., 35,946 vote-by-mail ballots counted

Yes: 27593, 76.53%

No: 8461, 23.47%

Measure R, Isla Vista Community Services District Tax

As of 9:05 p.m., 142 vote-by-mail ballots counted

Yes: 80, 56.34%

No: 62, 43.66%

Governor of California

9.0% ( 1,930 of 21,487 ) precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:59 p.m. (top 5 vote-getters listed)



Gavin Newsom (D) 475,726, 33.9%

John H. Cox (R) 381,297, 27.2%

Antonio Villaraigosa (D) 163,801, 11.7%

Travis Allen (R) 147,306, 10.5%

John Chiang (D) 124,153, 8.9%

State Assembly 37th District: Monique Limón

June 5, 2018, 8:25 p.m., 2.1% (0 of 372) precincts reporting



S. Monique Limón (Dem) 15,265, 86.9%

David L. Norrdin (Dem) 1,265, 7.2%

Sofia Collin (Dem) 1,041, 5.9%

State Attorney General

June 5, 2018, 8:17 p.m., 2.1% (457 of 21,487) precincts reporting

Xavier Becerra (Dem) 105,358, 45.3%

Steven C Bailey (Rep) 64,733, 27.8%

Eric Early (Rep) 35,087, 15.1%

Dave Jones (Dem) 27,472, 11.8%



U.S. Representative, 24th Congressional District

5.7% ( 21 of 366 ) precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:59 p.m.

Salud Carbajal (Dem) 19,984, 52.8%

Justin Fareed (Rep) 14,441, 38.2%

Michael Erin Woody (Rep) 3,425, 9.0%

United States Senate

13.2% ( 2,830 of 21,487 ) precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 9:04 p.m. (top 5 vote-getters listed)

Dianne Feinstein (Dem) 660,093, 43.7%

James P Bradley (Rep) 154,302 10.2%

Kevin De Leon (Dem) 144,331 9.5%

Arun K. Bhumitra (Rep) 83,702 5.5%

Paul A Taylor (Rep) 77,837 5.1%

Proposition 68: Parks and Water Protection Bond

(4.5%) 959 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:34 p.m.

Yes: 337,012, 51.8%

No: 313,040, 48.2%

Proposition 69: Locks Gas-Tax Increases into Transportation Projects

(4.5%) 959 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:34 p.m.

Yes: 538,204, 81.9%

No: 118,598, 18.1%

Proposition 70: Cap-and-Trade Spending Restrictions

(4.5%) 959 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:34 p.m.

No: 255,149, 40.4%

Yes: 376,710, 59.6%

Proposition 71: Extends Date New Ballot Initiatives Take Effect by Six Weeks

(4.5%) 959 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:34 p.m.

Yes: 495,667, 77.8%

No: 141,358, 22.2%

Proposition 72: Exempts Rainwater-Capture Systems from Property Taxes

(4.5%) 959 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:34 p.m.

Yes: 538,908, 83.9%

No: 103,724, 16.1%