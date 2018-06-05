WEATHER »

How and Where Santa Barbara Voters Can Cast a Ballot Today

California’s Primary Concludes Today With Elections at all Levels

By (Contact)

The June primary has arrived and with it comes Santa Barbara County voters’ last chance to turn in their ballots. While most registered county voters should have received their mail-in ballot weeks ago, those who didn’t can still exercise their right. Here are three ways to vote today if you haven’t already:

1) Ballot Drop-Off: If you have your mail-in ballot, you can take it to any of the many ballot drop-off locations across the county. Visit the State of California’s Election & Voter Information site, enter your address using this polling place lookup tool, and head to that location by 8 p.m. While the lookup tool will provide your nearest polling place, you can drop off your ballot at any of the designated locations.

2) Voting Provisionally: If you’re registered to vote in the County of Santa Barbara but have either lost your mail-in ballot or never received it, use this polling place lookup tool to find your local polling place, and head there to vote in-person by 8 p.m. Again, the lookup tool will direct you to the polling place nearest you, but you can vote at any of the locations.

3) Voting Conditionally: If you still haven’t registered to vote, fear not. Conditional Voter Registration is a new safety net for folks who missed the registration deadline. Head to any one of the four county locations listed below before 8 p.m. to register and cast your ballot:

Elections Main Office
4440-A Calle Real

Elections Branch — Lompoc Office
401 E. Cypress Street, Room 102

Elections Branch — Santa Maria Office
511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Ste 134

Satellite Office — Montecito Center for Preparedness, Recovery, and Rebuilding
1283 Coast Village Circle

  • Not sure of your voter registration status? You can find out by clicking here.
  • Still confused? Give the County Elections main office a ring at (805) 568-2200.
  • Not sure who to vote for? Find the Santa Barbara Independent’s endorsements by clicking here.
  • Stay up-to-date on today’s primary election results at independent.com, our Facebook page, and on Twitter.

Cómo y Dónde Votantes en Santa Bárbara Pueden Entregar Su Boleta Hoy

Las primarias de California concluyen hoy con elecciones en los niveles de ciudad, condado, y estado.

