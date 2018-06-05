Live Updates: Santa Barbara Votes in California’s 2018 Primary

It’s California’s primary election, and in the regular Indy tradition, we’ll be using this page to deliver results, reactions, and reports from the various election night parties happening throughout the city and county.

Our team of reporters — Nick Welsh, Bianca Garcia, Keith Hamm, and Gwendolyn Wu — will be out and about to get the scoop while senior editor Tyler Hayden and digital editor Brandon Yadegari hold down the fort at Indy headquarters, writing updates and posting the latest results, which typically run late into the evening.

If you’re wondering who’s winning, who’s losing, what they’re saying, and what they’re drinking, this is the place to be. Send feedback and your own reactions to news@independent.com.