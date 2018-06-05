Mixed Martial Arts Instructor Wanted on Felony Domestic Battery, Elder Abuse Charges

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate 24-year-old Nicholas Castillo, who is wanted on charges of felony domestic battery and elder abuse.

In the early morning hours of May 6, according to Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover, Castillo forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 4700 block of Chandler Street and violently attacked her. Castillo also allegedly assaulted a 76-year-old female housemate. Both victims sustained multiple injuries, Hoover said. Castillo fled the residence and the crime was not reported until later that day. He has been on the run since. Castillo faces additional charges of burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

“Castillo is a local mixed martial arts instructor,” said Hoover in a prepared statement. “He has ties to Goleta, Santa Barbara, and the Los Angeles area.” If you know of Castillo’s whereabouts, call 683-2724. To leave an anonymous tip, call 681-4171 or visit the Sheriff’s website.