Montecito Woman Wakes Up to a Burglar

Cell-phone alerts from a credit card company awakened a Montecito homeowner on Sunday morning, who then found a stranger seated at her computer, making purchases. According to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kelly Hoover, the Woodley Road resident convinced the 17-year-old to leave her home, which he did, taking credit cards, jewelry, and medication with him. Responding deputies found the teen nearby with the stolen items.

Investigators believe the young man had been at the home all night. By the time his shopping spree was interrupted, he’d ordered more than $10,000 worth of goods, said Hoover. She described the man as a “local” and said that was the extent of a description she could give for a juvenile.

He was arrested on a charge of residential burglary and booked at the Santa Maria juvenile facility on $50,000 bail. The Sheriff’s Office believes the young man was involved in similar burglaries in Isla Vista and Montecito prior to his arrest. Call (805) 681-4100 or anonymously to (805) 681-4171 if you have information.

