Arroyo Paredon and Toro Canyon Creek Bridges Demolished

Caltrans has so far demolished Arroyo Paredon, Toro Canyon Creek, and Romero Canyon Creek bridges as part of the work to restore traffic to State Route 192. The three bridges, and three others, were hit hard by boulders and roaring torrents of mud during the 1/9 Debris Flow. Next on Caltrans’s demo list is the bridge over Montecito Creek.

Arroyo Paredon Bridge should be back in service by this fall, at a cost of $10 million, with the work being done by Lash Construction. Toro Canyon Creek Bridge is slated to be finished in August. Work on the bridges over Toro Canyon, Romero, and Montecito creeks is contracted to Security Paving of Sylmar at a cost of $20 million total.

San Ysidro Creek Bridge returned to two lanes on May 10, but the rail replacement project in mid-June will bring it down to one lane again temporarily. Toro Canyon Bridge remains under one-way traffic controls until rail replacement is completed. Both rail replacement projects should be completed by August.