Game of the Week: Two Games for Santa Barbara Foresters

For their second season at Pershing Park, the Foresters have expanded the seating and added promotions for young fans. They will be playing wood-bat baseball at home every weekend in June and July. Among their players in the opening series are infielders John Jensen (SBCC/UC Irvine) and Luke Coffey (Westmont), along with younger brother Isaac Coffey, the Dos Pueblos High star who is slated to pitch Saturday. The Sunday game will match a pair of defending California Collegiate League division champions — the Foresters (Central) and the Healdsburg Prune Packers (Northern). Fri.-Sat. (Pirates): 6pm. Sun. (Packers): 2pm. Pershing Park, 100 Castillo St. $3-$6. Visit sbforesters.org.