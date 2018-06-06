WEATHER »

Game of the Week: Two Games for Santa Barbara Foresters

Inland Empire Pirates and Healdsburg Packers Play Baseball at Pershing Park

For their second season at Pershing Park, the Foresters have expanded the seating and added promotions for young fans. They will be playing wood-bat baseball at home every weekend in June and July. Among their players in the opening series are infielders John Jensen (SBCC/UC Irvine) and Luke Coffey (Westmont), along with younger brother Isaac Coffey, the Dos Pueblos High star who is slated to pitch Saturday. The Sunday game will match a pair of defending California Collegiate League division champions — the Foresters (Central) and the Healdsburg Prune Packers (Northern). Fri.-Sat. (Pirates): 6pm. Sun. (Packers): 2pm. Pershing Park, 100 Castillo St. $3-$6. Visit sbforesters.org.

