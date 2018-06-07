Learn to Save Lives

Thursday, June 7, 2018, is Hands-Only CPR Day throughout Santa Barbara County. Emergency medical providers and healthcare centers will be hosting free training events at various locations. Hands-only CPR is a lifesaving skill and only takes 90 seconds to learn. Use this guide to find a location near you.
