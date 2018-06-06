Paul Wellman District Three City Council Candidate Oscar Gutierrez celebrities early, good news with Mayor Cathy Murillo on election night at Casa Blanca restaurant in Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara’s Primary Night Winners: Brown, Gutierrez, Schaffer, Pot Tax, and Measure R As Expected, Carbajal and Fareed Will Meet Again, in November Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Voters marked Tuesday’s election by staying away from the polls in droves. In Santa Barbara County only 27.96 percent of registered voters cast their ballots in an election conspicuously devoid of any cliffhangers, nail-biters, or contests that could be remotely construed as barnburners. In fact, more than a few major seats went totally uncontested, including two county supervisorial districts. Regardless, the election ushered in a new Santa Barbara city councilmember and new taxes ​— ​one to benefit Isla Vista and another that taps legalized cannabis to fill county coffers. Photo Gallery Primary Night in Santa Barbara With results coming in, primary night’s winners and losers reckoned with the news. Sheriff Bill Brown managed to win a third term in a three-way race pitting the two-term incumbent against two of his own lieutenants, Brian Olmstead and Eddie Hsueh, both of whom announced their candidacies only a few months before the election. Brown won outright with 54 percent, meaning there will be no runoff in November. Brown spent election night at High Sierra Bar & Grill, shaking hands with supporters and well-wishers. An accomplished campaigner and a true political pro, Brown not only fiscally out-raised his two opponents by a considerable margin but also out-hustled them in terms of securing key endorsements. Brown, a registered Republican, won endorsements from such high-profile Democrats as Governor Jerry Brown, Senator Dianne Feinstein, and Senator Kamala Harris, even though the local Democratic Party had thrown its lot behind challenger Hsueh. Brown also managed to secure the endorsement of the local Republican Party, something he had not managed in his two previous efforts. “I am that rare breed, a genuinely moderate Republican,” Brown said. “That makes me an endangered species.” By Paul Wellman A 32-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, Hsueh ​— ​pronounced “Shway” ​— ​had championed increased crisis intervention training for all law enforcement personnel to minimize physical and violent interactions. Hsueh took 14 percent of the vote. Brown’s stiffest challenge came from Lieutenant Olmstead, a 30-year veteran of the force, who argued departmental morale had sunk to new lows in large part because Brown had grown dangerously disconnected from the day-to-day realities of running the department because he’s been so focused on statewide issues and Sacramento politics. Brown is now stepping down as head of the California State Sheriffs’ Association. Olmstead ​— ​backed strongly by the S.B. County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association and the county firefighters’ union ​— ​won 31.6 percent. Brown took exception to Olmstead’s critique, stating, “That’s just my opponents trying to turn one of my political strengths into a liability.” Brown said his connections in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., have served the department well, allowing him to compete for more funds, under better terms, for the new North County Jail than had he not been so politically engaged outside the county. “That’s just what modern day sheriffs have to do,” he said. “It’s what the role demands.” By Paul Wellman

Both Hsueh and Olmstead got into the race very late, well after the Thomas Fire and 1/9 Debris Flow. To wage a credible challenge against an entrenched incumbent at that stage is a steep challenge, barring major scandals. “It says something when the majority of public safety endorses me,” said Olmstead, who spent election night at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. in Buellton. “It says we need change. Hopefully we’re still able to get it.”

Hsueh noted with a grin, “I spent $2.68 per vote while Olmstead spent $11.39 and the sheriff spent $8.64. That’s real fiscal responsibility,” adding, “I’m just saying.” For his efforts, Hsueh was saluted by the Democratic Party faithfuls celebrating at Casa Blanca restaurant, “Eddie! Eddie! Eddie.” More substantively, Hsueh said his campaign helped highlight the need to fund more and better mental-health training for officers. He noted that the proposed budget the supervisors will soon vote on now has funding for a full-time position for mental-health training and support. Currently, that position has been funded for only six hours a week.

In the much-watched District 3 race for the Santa Barbara City Council, Oscar Gutierrez, 34, a videographer/reporter for Santa Barbara’s public access TV, won a council seat by securing just 538 votes. His closest rival, Michael Vidal, took 369. Gutierrez will fill out the remainder of the term of former District 3 representative Cathy Murillo, who stepped down when she was elected mayor last November. When Murillo ran for the District 3 seat ​— ​which represents the city’s largest minority-majority district, the city’s Westside ​— ​she won with about 940 votes. Murillo backed Gutierrez to the hilt throughout this campaign, donating $5,000 to his effort and walking precincts on his behalf. Given the council’s complex web of allegiances and bruised feelings now going back several generations, Gutierrez’s win marks a significant victory not just for Gutierrez, but for the mayor and the Democratic Party as well.

By Paul Wellman