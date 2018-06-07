WEATHER »

Disaster Relief for Undocumented Surpasses $1M

Waiting List Grows for Ventura County’s Undocufund

Six months after the Thomas Fire, 805 UndocuFund has raised more than $1 million and distributed roughly $630,000 to 379 immigrant families who are excluded from federal aid because of their undocumented status. There are still more than 1,200 people on the nonprofit’s waiting list, and an estimated $1.5 million is needed to cover these families. Tax-deductible donations can be made by check to the Ventura County Community Foundation with “805 UndocuFund” written in the memo line, or at vccf.org/805-undocufund-donation/.

