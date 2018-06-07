Disaster Relief for Undocumented Surpasses $1M

Six months after the Thomas Fire, 805 UndocuFund has raised more than $1 million and distributed roughly $630,000 to 379 immigrant families who are excluded from federal aid because of their undocumented status. There are still more than 1,200 people on the nonprofit’s waiting list, and an estimated $1.5 million is needed to cover these families. Tax-deductible donations can be made by check to the Ventura County Community Foundation with “805 UndocuFund” written in the memo line, or at vccf.org/805-undocufund-donation/.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
- Disaster Recovery for Undocumented Communities
- Hundreds of Undocumented Families Need Aid After Disasters
- Interfaith Sanctuary Alliance Holds Fundraiser for 805 Undocufund
- Central Coast Organizations Raise Money for Underserved Disaster Victims
- After Disaster in Montecito, Where Is All the Money Going?
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.