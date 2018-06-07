Highway 101 to Close at Carpinteria During June

Tonight, and at times through June 23, the 101 Highway will close at Carpinteria as removal of the old overcrossings continues. Loud noises are likely to accompany the demolition of the Linden Avenue overcrossing on June 7, Caltrans warns. Northbound lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.; southbound lanes remain open. Traffic will detour at Bailard Avenue, along Carpinteria Avenue, to Santa Monica Road and Via Real.

Next week, on Wednesday June 13, and Thursday, June 14, north- and southbound lanes may close — between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. — as needed for the removal of side supports and columns. The same will occur the following week — June 18 to 21, and possibly Saturday the 23rd — as temporary structures are removed. They’d been used to build the new, wider overpass to accommodate a third lane, which is to be a carpool lane. Southbound motorists detour at Carpinteria Avenue through to Bailard.