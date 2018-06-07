WEATHER »

Regarding the Independent‘s gubernatorial endorsement comment:

Of course! How sad it is that we can no longer have Jerry Brown as chief executive, the man who fired Chernow and Miller because they wouldn’t violate environmental law mandating strict requirements for oil/gas drilling permits; the man who assured sickness of thousands in Kern County by doing nothing to tighten unconventional drilling regulations as requested by the EPA; the man who oversaw every regulatory failure to monitor, control, or punish multiple violations re state water safety, called “shocking” by the EPA; the man who sat on his hands while Exide, with only a temporary permit, for years spewed arsenic and lead poisoning throughout thousands of homes in Southern California; the man who watched silently for two months while thousands in Porter Ranch coughed, itched, and vomited their way through life while smothered in methane fumes; the man sued as a racketeer by the Committee to Protect Agricultural Water for “conspiracy … to preserve and expand the ability to inject underground chemicals and toxic waste, … regardless of the impact on fresh water.”

Your publication is as “Independent” as the Western States Petroleum Association.

