Paul Wellman (file)

Plains Pipeline Trail Ongoing

Prosecution Alleging Criminal Negligence  

By

In the ongoing Plains All American Pipeline trial, prosecuting attorneys Kevin Weichbrod and Brett Morris are building a case that the company’s ruptured pipeline ​— ​and the subsequent Refugio Oil Spill ​— ​constitutes criminal negligence. Arguments have focused on Plains’ delayed response following the spill. Employee testimony also suggests that warning signs about the ruptured pipeline appeared the morning of the spill, before oil in the ocean was evident. The defense holds that Plains maintained the pipeline adequately and reacted appropriately.

