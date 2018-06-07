Paul Wellman
Canndescent CEO Adrian Sedlin at Santa Barbara City's commercial cannabis business application public meeting.
Santa Barbara Pot Shops Circling State Street
City Council Is Picking Winners and Losers in Cannabis Trade
Thursday, June 7, 2018
If you thought pot made you paranoid, you ain’t seen nothing yet. Fasten your seatbelts, and get ready for the garrison state, replete with 24/7 private security details, video-camera sentries, motion detectors, vibration sensors, bulletproof windows, armored delivery vehicles, and scads of well-paid employees each wearing panic buttons.
That’s right, panic buttons.
All of the above was discussed in gory detail at last Friday’s public dog-’n’-pony show as six potential cannabis-dispensary operators competed for the three retail spaces the Santa Barbara City Council will allow within city limits. Of those six, three are proposed for State Street. Would-be operators sought to exceed any expectations concerning security. For those intent on chasing the homeless out of downtown, it quickly became clear that pot shops were an answer to their prayers. To be fair, one operator — Ryan Kunkel out of Seattle — took a less militaristic approach. Kunkel and his crew are hoping to open a Have a Heart dispensary on the 1000 block of State Street, which they described as “modern intuitive meets Spanish colonial.” Being from Seattle, they were big into algorithms, which presumably they would use to identify those at risk of becoming homeless and train them in the lucrative art of trimming weed. At least that was the plan.
Welcome to the brave new world.
Santa Barbara City commercial cannabis business application public meeting.
Friday’s room was populated by steely guys with bulging biceps who wore too-tight suits and sported the sort of facial hair one expects on Israeli commandos. They sought to soften the vibe by highlighting the number of children they’d sired. One had four, another five. Just as I started worrying about testosterone poisoning, the Seattle group took the stage, fronted by a Santa Barbara woman who was seven months pregnant. It was very reassuring. Or something.
Mark Gustafson at Santa Barbara City’s commercial cannabis business application public meeting.
Most of the applicants are big-time operators from other towns and other states: places like Colorado, Seattle, Arizona, and San Diego. They had local fronts. The Colorado outfit with designs on Chapala Street brought in a couple of Santa Barbara real estate dudes, not to mention singer Kenny Loggins, Santa Barbara’s one-man philanthropic band. The Arizona outfit put Clay Holdren, owner of Holdren’s steakhouse on lower State Street, on their board and hired wild-haired S.B. architect Henry Lenny. He answered questions about environmental concerns by riffing movingly about growing up dirt poor on a dirt floor in Mexico without water or electricity.
