National Music Honors for Santa Barbara School District

Bestowed by National Association of Music Merchants

It was music to Santa Barbara Unified’s ears last week when the school district received national honors as one of the Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants. The award recognizes districts’ efforts to provide music access and education to K-12 students. SBUSD said that providing more opportunities for arts and music education is part of its commitment to the Every Student Succeeds Act, a Department of Education law to provide well-rounded schooling. “Our students are very lucky to live in a community where music is recognized as an essential part of their education and where our music educators and community partners are committed to providing high quality music education for all of our students,” Karen Dutton, Santa Barbara Unified School District music educator, said in a press release.

