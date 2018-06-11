Lunch for Santa Barbara County’s Youth, All Summer Long

School’s out, and hungry school kids still have to eat. To meet the needs of children who normally enjoy a daily lunch at school, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is looking for volunteers to help out with the countywide Picnic in the Park program.

“It takes more than 300 volunteers to make this program successful,” said Judith Smith-Meyer, who helps coordinate for the nonprofit, which feeds the more than 60 percent of children in the county who qualify for free or reduced lunches. The program started up on June 11 and runs Monday through Friday until August 10, with volunteers not only helping with lunch but also teaching recipes, nutrition information, crafts, and games.

Any child under the age of 18 can participate in the lunch program, and no income verification is required. This year, three sites in Santa Barbara feed kids downtown at the library, at St. Vincent Gardens, and at Isla Vista Apartments. North County sites include Los Alamos, Guadalupe, Lompoc, and Santa Maria.

Individuals interested in helping can contact Foodbank on their website. Groups are asked to call Lisa Skvarla at (805) 403-2471 or by email at lskvarla@foodbanksbc.org. Find the full list of lunch sites below:

South County Picnic in the Park Sites

Santa Barbara Public Library, Santa Barbara

40 East Anapamu St., Santa Barbara

June 11 – Aug. 10, 2018

Lunch 11:30am – 12:30pm, M-F

St. Vincent Gardens, Santa Barbara

4234 Pozzo Circle, Santa Barbara

June 11 – August 10, 2018

Lunch 1 – 2pm, M-F

Isla Vista Apartments, Isla Vista

6660 Abrego Road, Isla Vista

June 11 – August 10, 2018

Lunch: 1 - 2pm, M-F

Mid-County Site: Los Alamos

Los Alamos County Park, Los Alamos

500 Drum Canyon Rd., Los Alamos

June 25 – July 27, 2018

Lunch 12 – 12:30pm, M-TH

North County Sites: Guadalupe

Ranch Acres Apartments, Guadalupe

1050 Escalante Street, Guadalupe

June 11 – Aug. 10, 2018

Lunch 12:40pm − 1:40pm, M-F

Riverview Townhomes, Guadalupe

220 Calle Caesar East Chavez, Guadalupe

June 11 – Aug. 10, 2018

Lunch 1 − 2pm, M-F

College Park Apartments

648 North G Street, Lompoc

June 11 – August 10, 2018

Lunch: 12 -1pm, M-F

La Cañada Elementary – YMCA

621 W. North Ave, Lompoc

June 11 – August 10

Lunch: 11:45am – 12:45pm, M-F

Santa Maria

Grogan Park, Santa Maria

1155 W. Rancho Verde, Santa Maria

June 11 – Aug. 10, 2018

Lunch 12 − 1pm, M-F

Los Adobes de Maria I, Santa Maria

1026 W. Boone St., Santa Maria

June 11 – Aug. 10, 2018

Lunch 12:30 − 1:30pm, M-F

Minami Park, Santa Maria

600 W. Enos Drive, Santa Maria

June 11 – Aug. 10, 2018

Lunch 11am − 12pm, M-F

Rice Park, Santa Maria

700 E. Sunset Ave., Santa Maria

June 11 – Aug. 10, 2018

Lunch 11:40am – 12:40pm, M-F

Russell Park, Santa Maria

NOTE NEW DATES

1000 W. Church Street, Santa Maria

June 18 – Aug. 10, 2018

Lunch 11:20pm − 12:20pm, M-F

Veterans Memorial Park, Santa Maria

545 Pine St., Santa Maria

June 11 – Aug. 10, 2018

Lunch 12 − 1pm, M-F