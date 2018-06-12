Montecito’s History of Violence

MacDonald said he and other Randall property owners met in May with Santa Barbara County Flood Control officials and talked about the possibility of selling their land for a future debris basin. Separately, he said, they also sat down with local architects and some neighbors on Glen Oaks and East Valley to consider what to do.

“This is a historic challenge, and we’ve been told the county doesn’t have much in the way of budget,” MacDonald said, adding that he and his neighbors have been advised “to seek a political solution on our own as a group and seek funding for the area and more help from the federal government. We might face a situation where we’re offered for our land to be used as a debris basin. That’s been discussed by the county as a possibility. If that were to be the best outcome for Montecito and for us, we might take that option.”

As recently as last June, the San Ysidro Creek debris basin was slated for demolition in 2019 to help restore endangered steelhead trout on the South Coast. Under the circumstances, that plan has been abandoned. The county is now applying for a $5.6 million FEMA grant to expand the capacity of three debris basins on San Ysidro, Montecito and Romero creeks.

One option, Flood Control officials said, would be to construct concrete inlet structures in each of these basins like the one on the Gobernador Creek debris basin in the mountains above Carpinteria. It traps large rocks but allows mud and gravel to flow through, increasing capacity and creating better conditions for fish passage.

The county would pay $1.9 million toward the project; the total cost would be $2.5 million per basin. The application is due on September 4, officials said, and may take six months to process.

“We simply do not know what we’re going to end up with,” said Jon Frye, county Flood Control engineering manager.

The debris basin on San Ysidro Creek is one of the smallest on the South Coast; any expansion there is constrained by a tight canyon and a narrow access road. A series of smaller basins downstream “could accomplish good things,” Frye said. But, he cautioned, “It’s premature to be talking about specific properties.”

In addition to the debris basin grant, Frye said, the county has asked the state to lift the $5 million cap on the amount of FEMA funds the county can apply for to purchase land. County Supervisor Das Williams, who represents Montecito, said that the county would like to widen the creeks at some locations, in addition to building new basins. “I consider it an imperative to increase the flood control capacity of the creeks that we have,” Williams said. “The realistic scenario is that philanthropists buy the land and we build the projects. It starts with the property owner having realistic expectations about how much the land is worth at this point. Perhaps it can be sold at a discounted rate to get a tax deduction.”

“At these sites where it’s flooded more than once, it makes you wonder,” he continued. “I don’t want to be in the position of approving buildings people die in. If people are ready to sell and there’s philanthropy to buy — even buy easements on land for safety in the community — we want to facilitate that.”

Whatever happens, the neighbors should keep talking to each other, said Victoria Riskin, who has decamped with her husband, David Rintels, to their vacation home on Martha’s Vineyard. “We’ll have to make a collective decision,” Riskin said. “What one does affects another.”

Meanwhile, Ronald Daniels, who owns the house at 640 Randall that was only partially damaged, is going ahead with repairs and renovations. County records show that Daniels, who is president of The John Hopkins University, obtained a permit for an interior remodel on January 3 and a granny unit on January 25, having completed much of the permitting process last year. Daniels’ staff said he was travelling this month and unavailable for comment.

Lost and found

Among the stranger experiences of being a survivor are the little things that bring back the enormity of what happened on January 9. Conrad-Armstrong said she didn’t cry for months until she “lost it” one day when she walked into Home Depot and saw a plastic wading pool on display. It reminded her of the happy days when the neighborhood dogs would splash about on her lawn.

Riskin said she panicked weeks after the storm, when she lost a pair of glasses. “I’d lost so much, I couldn’t stand to lose anything else,” she said.

Among all that’s been lost, a few things have been found. Amazingly, Conrad-Armstrong’s 23 turtles survived; some are back in the creek and some were taken to Alice Keck Park.

Karen MacDonald got back her wedding veil, which some strangers picked up on a trail in Montecito.

Upstairs in Riskin’s ruined home were all of her notes and photos, intact, for a book she is writing about her famous Hollywood parents, actress Fay Wray and screenwriter Robert Riskin.

Rintels retrieved a prized possession from the mud — a page of the Gutenberg Bible about his namesake, King David — and rushed it to the Huntington Library in San Marino for cleaning.

Riskin serves on the international board of directors of Human Rights Watch, a nonprofit advocacy group, and she is familiar with crises such as the severe drought in northern Kenya, where the lakes are drying up and people are losing their livelihoods. But she never expected to be among the victims of a disaster linked to severe drought in California.

“You just think, it will never happen to me,” Riskin said. “What responsibility does a government have to mitigate or help people adapt to these events? It’s a template for what we’re facing in the future. If we can learn some realistic lessons, perhaps we can be more prepared for the turbulent effects of climate change.”