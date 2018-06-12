Pond at Alice Keck Being Drained

The koi are visiting Chase Palm Park and the turtles are being sheltered on site while the pond at Alice Keck Park is cleaned and repaired. Workers sank up to their thighs in muck as pumps hummed to pull water from the pond, which was last drained about 10 years ago. It will be dry for about two days, according to the City Parks & Rec department, long enough for the pond liner to be repaired. The work should be done by June 24.