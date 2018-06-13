Armed Robbery of Carpinteria Marijuana Facility

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the armed robbery of a marijuana cultivation facility in Carpinteria. At approximately 5:30 a.m. on June 9, according to Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover, four adult male suspects triggered an alarm on the property and held a responding security guard at gunpoint before fleeing the area with stolen property.

Detectives believe the suspects were targeting the specific business. “The case is being actively investigated by Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau,” Hoover said in a prepared statement. “Because of the nature of the investigation, and its active status, no further details will be released at this time.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 681-4150 or leave an anonymous tip at 681-4171.