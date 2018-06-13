Imagine if President Trump were a far-left liberal, with GDP doubling, ISIS decimated, unemployment at all time lows, more jobs than people, tax cuts for individuals and business, consumer confidence high, ect. If this was Obama and his corrupt goon squad, you far-left socialists would be doing backflips. But since it’s Trump, you pray for failure. You’re an elitist coastal liberal indifferent to 95 percent of this country.
