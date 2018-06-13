Santa Barbara County Fire Begins ‘Defensible Space’ Inspections

Property owners throughout Santa Barbara County are required to maintain a wildfire buffer — referred to as “defensible space” — of 100 feet around homes and outbuildings year-round. On June 15, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will begin inspecting properties and educating owners on compliance. Defensible space is the area around a structure free of flammable plants and objects, according to sbcfire.com. It creates a zone where firefighters can operate safely to protect a home during wildfire.
