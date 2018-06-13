WEATHER »

Hollister Links

By

How or where do I submit public feedback re the Hollister Ranch outcome as mentioned at the All Beach Access letter?

It states, “Please, let’s all let Judge Colleen Sterne, the Coastal Commission’s Jack Ainsworth, and the California State Coastal Conservancy know we think the giving up of public beaches is unconscionable,” but then doesn’t provide contact info/how to contact. Do I Google each entity and hope the general contact info I find ends up in the right hands?

Editor’s Reply: According to a trail of crumbs that begins at our news story on the settlement, you can write directly to the Coastal Commission at Hollister@coastal.ca.gov. More information is available at these links:

https://www.coastal.ca.gov/hollister-ranch/

https://www.gaviotacoastconservancy.org/hollister_ranch

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Santa Barbara County Fire Begins ‘Defensible Space’ Inspections

Property owners are required to maintain wildfire buffer zones.

Goleta City Parks Ready to Play

Wednesday evening meeting being held to plan for new and old recreation areas.

Armed Robbery of Carpinteria Marijuana Facility

Detectives describe four suspects holding a guard at gunpoint.

Southern California Is Losing Its Clouds

New study reveals a significant decline since the 1970s.

Who Was Responsible for Approving the 1/9 Debris Flow Evacuation Boundaries?

County officials give changing and conflicting answers.