Hollister Links

How or where do I submit public feedback re the Hollister Ranch outcome as mentioned at the All Beach Access letter?

It states, “Please, let’s all let Judge Colleen Sterne, the Coastal Commission’s Jack Ainsworth, and the California State Coastal Conservancy know we think the giving up of public beaches is unconscionable,” but then doesn’t provide contact info/how to contact. Do I Google each entity and hope the general contact info I find ends up in the right hands?

Editor’s Reply: According to a trail of crumbs that begins at our news story on the settlement, you can write directly to the Coastal Commission at Hollister@coastal.ca.gov. More information is available at these links:

https://www.coastal.ca.gov/hollister-ranch/

https://www.gaviotacoastconservancy.org/hollister_ranch