Adventure for Hire 2018

Companies to Help You Enjoy the Great Outdoors

A-FRAME SURF SHOP: Retail surf shop offering lessons. 3785 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria; 684-8803; aframesurf.com.

BICI CENTRO: Nonprofit community bike shop, education center, thrift store(secondhand bikes and parts), and repair help. 434 Olive St.; 617-3255; bicicentro.org.

BICYCLE BOB’S: Bike shop including trek, service, and demo models, rides, and more. 320 S. Kellogg Ave., Goleta; 682-4699; bicyclebobs-sb.com.

CALICO HUNTER CHARTERS: Fishing trips, specializing in sea bass. 484-2041; calicohuntercharters.com.

EL CAPITAN CANYON RESORT: Coastal nature lodging. 11560 Calle Real, Gaviota coast; (866) 352-2729; elcapitancanyon.com.

CAPTAIN JACK’S TOURS & EVENTS SANTA BARBARA: With so many fun things to do here in Santa Barbara, Captain Jack’s Tours & Events has something for everyone. 564-1819; captainjackstours.com.

CHANNEL ISLANDS ADVENTURE COMPANY: Guided Channel Islands and Santa Barbara kayaking, surf lessons, stand-up paddleboarding, wine tours, and more. 884-9283; islandkayaking.com.

CHANNEL ISLANDS AVIATION: Fly to the islands, refuel, or learn to pilot planes. Camarillo Airport, 305 Durley Ave., Camarillo; 987-1301; flycia.com.

CIRCLE BAR B STABLES: Renting horses for 81 years. 1800 Refugio Rd., Goleta; 968-3901; circlebarb.com.

CLOUD CLIMBERS JEEP TOURS: Wine, adventure, and more in Santa Barbara and Ojai. 646-3200; ccjeeps.com.

CLOUD 9 GLIDER RIDES: Bird’s-eye views from ultralight gliders. Santa Ynez Airport, 900 Airport Rd., Santa Ynez; 602-6620; cloud9gliderrides.com.

CONDOR EXPRESS: Whale watching and more. 301 W. Cabrillo Blvd.; 882-0088; condorexpress.com.

EAGLE PARAGLIDING: Paragliding lessons, pilot training, and tours by a team of instructors led by Rob Sporrer. 968-0980; eagleparagliding.com.

FASTRACK BICYCLES: Bike shop. 118 W. Canon Perdido St.; 884-0210; fastrackbicycles.com.

FLY AWAY HANG GLIDING: Lessons, new and used equipment. (802) 558-6350; flyawayhanggliding.com.

HAZARD’S CYCLESPORT: Bike shop. 110 Anacapa St.; 966-3787; hazardscyclesport.com.

ISLAND PACKERS: Transportation to Channel Islands, whale watching, and harbor cruises. 1691 Spinnaker Dr., Ste. 105B, Ventura; 642-1393; islandpackers.com.

ISLA VISTA BICYCLE BOUTIQUE: Bike shop serving the Isla Vista community for more than 30 years. 880 Embarcadero del Mar, Isla Vista; 968-FEET (3338); islavistabicycles.net.

J7 SURFBOARDS: Surf shop. 24 E. Mason St.; 290-4129; j7surfdesigns.com.

KA NAI’A OUTRIGGER CANOE CLUB: Competitive and noncompetitive canoeing and lessons. 969-5595; kanaia.com.

MOUNTAIN AIR SPORTS: Skis, snowboards, camping equipment, kayaks, footwear, trail running, specialty, and more. 14 State St.; 962-0049; mountainairsports.com.

MULLER AQUATIC CENTER: Aquatic physical therapy, open swim, and aquatic fitness classes. 22 Anacapa St.; 845-1231; mulwebpt.com.

OPEN AIR BICYCLES: Sales, rentals, repairs, and safety checks. 1303 State St.; 962-7000; openairbicycles.com.

PADDLE SPORT S CENTER: Stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals. 117 Harbor Wy., Ste. B,and 5986 Sandspit Rd., Goleta; 617-3425; channelislandso.com.

PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS: Secondhand and new gear. 4850 Hollister Ave., Ste. B; 967-9889; playitagainsports.com.

REI: Gear, rentals, repairs, classes, and organized outings. 321 Anacapa St.; 560-1938; rei.com/stores/134.

S.B. ADVENTURE COMPANY: Channel Islands exploration, kayaking, biking, climbing, surfing, team building, and more. 32 E. Haley St.; 884-WAVE (9283); sbadventureco.com.

S.B. AQUATICS: Scuba shop offering lessons, equipment, rentals, classes, scuba certification, and more. 5822 Hollister Ave., Goleta; 967-4456; santabarbaraaquatics.com.

S.B. BICYCLE COALITION: Advocacy and resources for bike safety, access, and education. 845-8955; sbbike.org.

S.B. ROCK GYM: Indoor gym, outdoor tours, classes, and youth programs. 322 State St.; 770-3225; sbrockgym.com.

S.B. SAILING CENTER: Coastal and Channel Island cruises, a sailing club, rentals, lessons, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and more. 302 W. Cabrillo Blvd.; 962-2826; sbsail.com.

S.B. SEA CHARTERS: Fishing, charters, tours, filming, photography, and transportation. 896-0541; sbseacharters.com.

S.B. SWIM CLUB: Make swimming a daily routine. Youth and adult programs offered. 401 Shoreline Dr.; 966-9757; sbswim.org.

SEA LANDING: Jet-skiand kayak rentals, fishing, charters, scuba, whale watching, and more. 301 W. Cabrillo Blvd.; 963-3564; sealanding.net.

SEGWAY OF S.B.: Multiple tours, Segway and Solo Craft sales, Polaris Slingshot rentals. 122 Gray Ave.; 963-7672; segwayofsb.com.

STAND UP PADDLE SPORTS: Lessons, rentals, and retail. 121 Santa Barbara St.; 962-SUPS (7877); paddlesurfing.com.

SUNSET KIDD: Sails, whale watching, charters, cruises, and more. 125 Harbor Wy., Ste. 13; charters: 962-8222, yachts: 965-1675; sunsetkidd.com.

SURF HAPPENS: Surf lessons and camps for all ages; retail shop in Carpinteria. 13 E. Haley St.and 3825 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria; 966-3613; surfhappens.com.

SURF N’ WEAR BEACH HOUSE: Retail surf shop offering lessons. 10 State St.; 963-1281; surfnwear.com.

TRUTH AQUATICS: Fleet of boats for diving, fishing, and oceanic trips. 301 W. Cabrillo Blvd.; 962-1127; truthaquatics.net.

VELO PRO CYCLERY: Rentals, sales, and repair. 15 Hitchcock Wy. and 5887 Hollister Ave., Goleta; 963-7775 and 964-8355; velopro.com.

WAVEWALKER CHARTERS: Fishing and whale watching. S.B. Harbor, Marina 3;895-3273; wavewalker.com.

WHEEL FUN RENTALS: Skates, bikes (specialty and otherwise), boogie boards, and more; 24 E. Mason St.; Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.; Hyatt Centric S.B., 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd.;966-2282; wheelfunrentalssb.com.

