Roll ’Em

Indy intern Phi (pronounced “Fee”) Do is a UCSB senior, but she’s spending her final quarter at the University of Cambridge. “I was an arts and entertainment writer when I started at the Daily Nexus,” Phi said, and her classes in England will include a couple on theater and film. But she was lured into news at the Nexus and started its data reporting section, first tracking Associated Student legislation. Her third class in King’s College is cyber security. “Yeah,” she said, grinning. “It’s on the ethics of hacking.” Recently, she started playing and running several Dungeons & Dragons games with her friends, rolling those natural 20s as a Tabaxi Rogue.

