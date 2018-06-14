WEATHER »
Mark Alvarado

Paul Wellman

Mark Alvarado

Santa Barbara School Board Races Heats Up

Three Contenders Will Compete for Two Seats 

By

With two seats opening this fall, Mark Alvarado (pictured) will be joining the race for a spot with Santa Barbara Unified School District’s five-member Board of Education. He faces Rose Muñoz and sitting boardmember Ismael Paredes Ulloa, both recently endorsed by the Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County. “I’m getting into the race to provide stronger leadership and more transparency and trust,” Alvarado said. “I will be vocal, opinionated, and understanding of the educational issues.” The window to file candidacy papers opens mid-July. The election is November 6.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

La Cumbre Junior High Loses ‘La Jefa’

Longtime principal Jo Ann Caines died last week.

Hopeful Cannabis Businesses Make Pitches to City Hall

Pot entrepreneurs make the rounds between county and city administrators.

Santa Barbara School Board Races Heats Up

New contender Mark Alvarado faces two candidates endorsed by the Democratic Party.

Santa Maria Safehouse to Open This Fall 

The undisclosed location will provide shelter for victims of human trafficking.

Conservative Voice Calls for a Justin Fareed Makeover

The three-time congressional candidate struggles for votes in Isla Vista.