Santa Barbara School Board Races Heats Up

With two seats opening this fall, Mark Alvarado (pictured) will be joining the race for a spot with Santa Barbara Unified School District’s five-member Board of Education. He faces Rose Muñoz and sitting boardmember Ismael Paredes Ulloa, both recently endorsed by the Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County. “I’m getting into the race to provide stronger leadership and more transparency and trust,” Alvarado said. “I will be vocal, opinionated, and understanding of the educational issues.” The window to file candidacy papers opens mid-July. The election is November 6.