About two years ago, the city contracted with a company to trim the trees on San Miguel Avenue. I have lived here on the Mesa since childhood and have seen how these Chinese elms should be trimmed. The contracted company did a ridiculous job — no trimming at all. I told them they were not doing a proper job, but they ignored me and all the neighbors. The trees, now unattended, are dangerously overgrown.

On June 8, a large and heavy branch — probably 10 inches in diameter — fell from the tree across the street, just missing a parked car. The next day a large branch cracked and is hanging from my tree. All the trees on this street are falling and represent a danger.

Of course, I’ll be calling the city, but could the story be that the city paid for something it didn’t get? The company the city contracted with did little more than cut a few twigs with pruning shears. The company had no concept of real pruning or tree structure. People walk and park their cars under these now dangerous trees.

If you come to San Miguel Avenue you will see all the severely over grown trees, all of which was predictable. I wonder if this is a city-wide problem? Bad contractor and city being defrauded?