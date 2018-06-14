‘Wild Things’ Features Community Photogs

They may not have the name recognition of iconic National Geographic photographers Joel Sartore, Brian Skerry, or Beverly Joubert, but plenty of animal-loving Santa Barbarans also have a keen eye for composition. In early 2018, the Santa Barbara Zoo and Wildling Museum invited the community to snap a picture of their favorite zoo critter and submit it to Wild Things, a photo contest conceived by the two nonprofit organizations. Of the 246 entries, more than 40 images were selected for the exhibit, which currently hangs in the zoo’s Volentine Gallery, with first place going to Bob Houchens’s “Tree Frog,” second place to Kristen Hehnke’s “Bright-Eyed and Bushy Tailed,” and third place to Hunter Anglemayer’s “The Rainbow Plumage.” The Wild Things exhibit runs through August 7.

See sbzoo.org.

Kristen Hehnke