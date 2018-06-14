WEATHER »
1st place was given to Bob Houchens for his piece titled <em>"Tree Frog"</em>

Bob Houchens

‘Wild Things’ Features Community Photogs

Forty Animal Images Selected for Show

They may not have the name recognition of iconic National Geographic photographers Joel Sartore, Brian Skerry, or Beverly Joubert, but plenty of animal-loving Santa Barbarans also have a keen eye for composition. In early 2018, the Santa Barbara Zoo and Wildling Museum invited the community to snap a picture of their favorite zoo critter and submit it to Wild Things, a photo contest conceived by the two nonprofit organizations. Of the 246 entries, more than 40 images were selected for the exhibit, which currently hangs in the zoo’s Volentine Gallery, with first place going to Bob Houchens’s “Tree Frog,” second place to Kristen Hehnke’s “Bright-Eyed and Bushy Tailed,” and third place to Hunter Anglemayer’s “The Rainbow Plumage.” The Wild Things exhibit runs through August 7.

Kristen Hehnke

2nd place titled “Bright Eyed and Bushy Tailed” photographed by Kristen Hehnke.

Hunter Anglemayer

3rd place titled “The Rainbow Plumage” photographed by Hunter Anglemayer.

